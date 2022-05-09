Cheers! Sangria Fest Lands in Marlboro, NY Orchard Memorial Day Weekend

Spring has sprung around the Hudson Valley or as I like to put it, Day Drinking season has begun!

The Hudson Valley is overflowing with wineries, cideries, and breweries that make for a wonderful day trip. If you're like me and enjoy a sweet sangria on a warm Hudson Valley day, plan on a trip to Marlboro on Memorial Day Weekend.

On Saturday, May 28th, Sunday, May 29th, and Monday, May 20th, Weed Orchards and Winery will be hosting Sangria Fest. Throughout the weekend the winery will offer up tasting flight of six homemade fresh fruit sangrias. The flight cost $25, but also comes with a Sangria Fest wine glass to take home.

Of course with good wine comes good vibes, like live music. On the 28th, Weed Orchard will host Latin Jazz Express from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm and on the 29th Cuboricua Latin Dance Band from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The Weed Orchards kitchen will be open, which means you can enjoy a fresh glass of sangria and pair it with one of their amazing pizza creations. Personally, my favorite is the Weed's White pizza that's made with sliced apples and drizzled in balsamic glaze.

Tickets for Sangria Fest are $3 per person and they will not be taking any reservations. Tables will be on a first come first serve basis. The festival gets underway from 11 am to 7 pm on Saturday and Sunday and 11 am to 5 pm on Monday.

Dogs are welcomed to Sangria Fest at Weed Orchards, but they must be on their best behavior and leashed.

For more details about Weed Orchards and Winery and events that have coming up this summer, check them out on Facebook.

