Hudson Valley Winery Offering Private Fire Pits, S’more Package

Taking a look at our thermometers we can tell, it's starting to get much cooler around the Hudson Valley.

That's to be expected because you know...it's fall. This leads to winter (duh) and being New Yorkers we are well versed in the change of season.

Many local businesses are starting to plan on how they will deal with the outdoor seating options as the colder weather approaches the Hudson Valley.

Earlier this week Nostrano Vineyard in Milton shared they were introducing, super cute, outdoor heated globes that can fit up to 4 people. Makes for a perfect girls day or date night.

Another Milton winery is adding a cozy option to the list.

Glorie Farm Winery shared a fun idea they have that will keep you warm and full. According to a post on their Facebook page, Glorie is offering a "Fire Pit and S’mores Package."

Visitors will get to enjoy their own private fire pit for an hour and a half as well as all the fixing to make s' mores. Wine and S'mores might be the most perfect combo, throw in a fire pit and you have the makings for one unforgettable and Instagram-able afternoon.

The Fire Pit and S'mores Package will run you $50. This doesn't include wine or wine tastings. However, glasses and bottles of Glorie Wine and hard cider is always available for purchase.

Reservations can be made and more information can be found through the Glorie Farm Winery website.

How will you be enjoying your outdoor dining in the colder months?