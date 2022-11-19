Looking for ideas for Hudson Valley wines for your Thanksgiving or Holiday entertaining? Which ones work well with food? Turkey and potentially heated family conversations?

Instead of struggling to figure out which wines would be perfect with the dinner (and maybe those heated family discussions), I reached out to several wineries in the Hudson Valley, via email or through their websites looking for recommendations. Here are a few, as recommended by the wineries.

Which Hudson Valley New York wine goes well with Thanksgiving Dinner?

Milea Estate Vineyards, Staatsburg NY suggests the following:

2020 Hudson River Cabernet Franc. A dry, full-flavored red with aromas of red fruits and berries. This wine spends some time in oak, so it does have a touch of tannin.

2021 Traminette. This is a dry white wine with super fragrant aromas, crisp taste and finish.

2019 Claret. What is a Claret? It is a red blend. According to their website, it is a blend of Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Petit Verdot.

Clinton Vineyards, 450 Schultzville Rd, Clinton Corners, NY, recommends the following via their Facebook page:

Twilight Rose 2021. "Our Twilight Rose is a wine for all seasons, lovely for dining at home or outdoors and a great addition to your Thanksgiving dinner. The wine is well balanced with floral rose petal aromas, citrus notes and the freshness of red fruits."

Seyval Naturel. Clinton Vineyards was one of the first Hudson Valley wineries to make a Champagne Methode sparkling wine. What goes well with brunch, lunch, dinner, appetizers and even Turkey or Ham? Sparkling wine.

Whitecliff Vineyards, 331 Mckinstry Rd, Gardiner, NY, 12525, Tristan Migliore

Wine Club & General Manager recommends for Thanksgiving:

Gamay Noir. (Red Wine) "being light and dry it goes great with turkey and cranberry"

Awosting White. Off-dry, easy drinking, pleasant fruit that pairs well with not only turkey, but with all of the sides.

Bourbon Barrel Blond Port. This is a wine that you could enjoy with or instead of pumpkin pie. This is a dessert wine that has been aged for 2 years is barrels from Tuthilltown Distillery which had been used to age their bourbon.

Fjord Vineyards, 251 Ridge Rd, Milton, NY 12547, Casey from Fjord recommends the following for a fabulous Thanksgiving Dinner experience:

2021 Albariño (white wine) (This) is a great Thanksgiving wine! It's fuller bodied without any oak influence. It has beautiful notes of citrus, marzipan and beeswax.

Our 2020 Estate Cabernet Franc would be an amazing wine to pair with Turkey. It's got nice dried herbal qualities and rich notes of raspberries and cherries. Perfect for turkey!

Chardonnay Ice Wine, this is another dessert wine that you might just want to sip on in place of pie or another dessert, or to drink alongside it.

So which wines will you be serving with your Thanksgiving Dinner? Share your favorites with us!

Looking for more New York wineries to explore? Here are a few wine trails dedicated to finding those special wines

