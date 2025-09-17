These New York Stores Just Sold Million-Dollar Scratch Tickets
Scratch-off tickets worth up to $10 million were just sold in New York State.
The New York State Lottery has confirmed multiple million-dollar winning scratch-off tickets were sold across the Empire State.
St. Lawrence County
Daniel Durham of Canton just scored big, claiming a top prize on the New York Lottery’s $10,000,000 Bonus scratch-off. He bought the winning ticket at Stewart’s Shops on East Main Street in Canton.
Monroe County
Andrew Dudash of Rochester claimed a $3 million prize on the New York Lottery’s Grande scratch-off. He bought the winner at Wegmans on Empire Boulevard in Webster.
Nassau County
Bhav Patel of Williston Park is now $1 million richer after hitting the top prize on the New York Lottery’s Cashword Bonus scratch-off. The lucky ticket was sold at Mis Amigos on 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights.
Kings County
Brooklyn’s Abdelfatah Fadili cashed in for $3 million on the New York Lottery’s Extreme Cash scratch-off. The ticket came from an Exxon on Coney Island Avenue.
Oswego County
Daniel Phillips of West Monroe hit for $1 million on the New York Lottery’s Millionaire Maker scratch-off. His ticket came from Kinney Drugs on Route 11 in Brewerton.
Suffolk County
Francis Cangemi of East Northport won $1 million playing the New York Lottery’s Gold scratch-off. He purchased the ticket at Half Off Cards of Selden on College Plaza.
Brooklyn
Brooklyn’s Alfredo Cruz claimed $1 million from the New York Lottery’s Grande scratch-off. He picked up the winning ticket at Salahi Deli Grocery on Cortelyou Road
