These New York Stores Just Sold Million-Dollar Scratch Tickets

Scratch-off tickets worth up to $10 million were just sold in New York State.

The New York State Lottery has confirmed multiple million-dollar winning scratch-off tickets were sold across the Empire State.

St. Lawrence County

Daniel Durham of Canton just scored big, claiming a top prize on the New York Lottery’s $10,000,000 Bonus scratch-off. He bought the winning ticket at Stewart’s Shops on East Main Street in Canton.

Monroe County

Andrew Dudash of Rochester claimed a $3 million prize on the New York Lottery’s Grande scratch-off. He bought the winner at Wegmans on Empire Boulevard in Webster.

Nassau County

Bhav Patel of Williston Park is now $1 million richer after hitting the top prize on the New York Lottery’s Cashword Bonus scratch-off. The lucky ticket was sold at Mis Amigos on 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights.

Kings County

Brooklyn’s Abdelfatah Fadili cashed in for $3 million on the New York Lottery’s Extreme Cash scratch-off. The ticket came from an Exxon on Coney Island Avenue.

Oswego County

Daniel Phillips of West Monroe hit for $1 million on the New York Lottery’s Millionaire Maker scratch-off. His ticket came from Kinney Drugs on Route 11 in Brewerton.

Suffolk County

Francis Cangemi of East Northport won $1 million playing the New York Lottery’s Gold scratch-off. He purchased the ticket at Half Off Cards of Selden on College Plaza.

Brooklyn

Brooklyn’s Alfredo Cruz claimed $1 million from the New York Lottery’s Grande scratch-off. He picked up the winning ticket at Salahi Deli Grocery on Cortelyou Road

