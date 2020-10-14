Lower HV Target Expected To Be Among ‘Most Successful Locations’

The new Target store replaces what was once the most successful Sears in the nation.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Target signed a 40-year retail lease to occupy more than 130,000 square feet at the Cross County Shopping Center in Yonkers. This will mark the first Target in the City of Yonkers.

“Residents of Westchester County and the surrounding towns are over the moon to have Target coming to their backyard,” President and CEO of Marx Realty Craig Deitelzweig said, according to Real Estate In-Depth. “As the retail sector emerges from the COVID-19 crisis, we have seen extraordinary foot traffic at the center showing pent-up demand to experience the diverse retail, dining and entertainment offerings.”

Earlier this year, Marx Realty took over the leasing and management of the mall. Marx Realty and Benenson Capital Partners owns the historic shopping center.

“Given how well retailers perform at Cross County Center, we expect this Target store to be among its most successful locations,” Benenson Capital Partners Chief Investment Officer Jim Stifel said. “We are also seeing incredible demand from some of the nation’s best retailers who want a presence here and expect several exciting tenant announcements in the coming months.”

The Target will fill most of the former Sears store at the Cross County Center. The Sears at the Cross County Center, which closed last fall, was once the most successful Sears in the nation, according to Real Estate In-Depth.

"The City of Yonkers has hit the mark with Target's plan for a new store at Cross County Shopping Center, their first-ever in Yonkers," Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano wrote on Facebook.

An opening date has yet to be announced.