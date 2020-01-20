Lower Hudson Valley Woman Found Dead in U-Haul in California

A young woman from the lower-Hudson Valley was found dead in the back of a U-Haul in California.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Dec. 9, Ashley Manning's sister said on Facebook the family last heard from Manning on Nov. 13 when she boarded a plane from Dallas to Los Angeles. The family was confident Manning landed in California and was working with police to find her.

Last week, a woman's dead body was found in the back of a U-Haul at a storage facility in Fullerton, KTLA reports. The U-Haul was rented and then abandoned in Anaheim before being taken to a storage facility.

Shortly after the body was discovered, the Anaheim Police Department identified the woman as Manning. Her remains were found wrapped in plastic and cardboard, police say. It's not known how long Manning's body was inside the U-Haul for.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I share with everyone here that my sister's body was found on Wednesday afternoon. As a family we are trying to navigate this tragedy and this extremely hard time," Manning's sister, Taylor Manning, wrote on Facebook.

The 29-year-old's death was deemed by police as suspicious and the circumstances surrounding her death remain a mystery. Her cause of death has yet to be determined pending toxicology results.

Manning was born in Saratoga Springs. Her family later moved to Katonah and she graduated from Somers High School in 2008, according to her obituary.