Lower Hudson Valley Man Makes United States Political History

A man who grew up in the region on food stamps in Section 8 housing will go down in the U.S. political history books.

On Sunday, New York's 17th District Congressman Mondaire Jones made history. The Democrat was sworn in on Sunday making him the first openly gay Black member of Congress.

"Today, with my sister by my side, I was sworn in to represent the community that raised me from Section 8 housing all the way to the halls of Congress. My heart is full of gratitude for the great people of Westchester and Rockland Counties, and I can’t wait to get to work," Jones tweeted on Sunday.

Jones replaces Nita Lowey in representing New York's 17th Congressional District which represents Rockland and Westchester counties.

"I am feeling great humility. You know, I'm here to serve, and I serve at the pleasure of a great people of Westchester and Rockland counties," Jones told ABC. "And so I'm focused laser-focused on doing a great job, and continuing to earn the trust that they have placed in me, you know, growing up for black and gay, I never imagined that someone like me, could run for Congress, let alone win."

Jones is from the Lower Hudson Valley. He was born and raised in the region, growing up in Section 8 housing and on food stamps.

"I am humbled by the trust voters in Westchester and Rockland have placed in me, and grateful for the opportunity to serve the community that raised me — the community that just sent an openly gay, Black guy who grew up in Section 8 housing and on food stamps to Congress," Jones tweeted after he was declared the winner on election night.