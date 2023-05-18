Love Triangle Murder-Suicide In Hudson Valley Under Investigation

The investigation continues after an apparent love triangle led to a police officer and a Hudson Valley resident's death outside a popular restaurant.

On Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation today released its report on the death of Edward Wilkins in Middletown, Orange County.

Two Killed Outside Buffalo Wild Wings in Wallkill

On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022, around 10:34 p.m., members of the Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings located at 567 Route 211.

Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death Outside Buffalo Wild Wings In Orange County, New York.

James' Office concludes NYPD officer Sean Armstead "shot and killed" Edward Wilkins in a parking lot on Route 211 and committed suicide immediately after.

"A full review of the evidence supports the conclusion that Officer Armstead was responsible for Mr. Wilkins’ death. OSI uncovered no evidence indicating that any other person was involved in the homicide. Therefore, there is no basis on which OSI could seek charges against any living person in this case," the Attorney General's Office stated in a press release.

On May 8, 2022, Wilkins was driving west on Route 211 in a black sedan when his car was hit by a Dodge Charger driven by Officer Armstead, officials say.

Wilkins got out of his car and tried to run away but Armstead chased after him.

"He shot Mr. Wilkins multiple times in the parking lot of a Buffalo Wild Wings before shooting himself in the head," the AG's Office states.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Responding officers recovered Officer Armstead’s service weapon at the scene.

