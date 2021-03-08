Get a Sneak Peek at the New Brewery Opening in the Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley is about to welcome a new brewery.

We're blessed to live in a region filled with so many amazing craft beverage makers. Between the wineries, distilleries, and breweries, the Hudson Valley never goes thirsty. Soon, the town of Milton will have its thirst quenched with a brand new brewery. According to a Facebook post from Country Carpenters Inc, The Brewery at Locust Grove Fruit Farm in Milton is almost complete. Country Carpenters Inc is located in Hebron, Connecticut. Take a look below inside the new brewery.

Look Inside the New Brewery Opening in the Hudson Valley

