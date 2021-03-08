Filming in the Hudson Valley is going to close down roads in the region and limit parking.

City of Kingston Mayor Steven T. Noble informed the public of a television shoot in the City of Kingston that will involve parking restrictions and road closures.

An Apple TV+ series will be filming on Thursday, March 11 and Friday, March 12 which will lead to road closures on Abeel and Wurts Streets and parking restrictions in several areas.

The road closures and parking locations go into effect on Thursday at 8 a.m. and will last until Saturday, March 13 at 2 a.m. There will be no street parking at the following locations:

The Cornell Park side of Spring St. from Post St. to Wurts St.

Both sides of Wurts St. from Spring St. to Abeel Street.

The even-side of Hunter St. from Hone St. to Wurts St.

The odd-side of West Union St. from Wurts St. to Hone St.

The even-side of West Union St. from Post St. to Wurts. St.

The odd-side of Abeel St. from Wurts St. to Hone St.

Both sides of Rondout Landing from meters #41-#47 and meters #64-#71

Officials did not say which show Apple TV+ will be filming in Kingston this week. Hit shows from Apple TV+ includes The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Defending Jacob and Losing Alice.

“We are proud that our City is so appealing to film and television shoots, and know that these productions bring revenue to our shops and restaurants at a time when it’s essential for businesses to stay afloat” Noble said. “We also know their presence next week may cause some minor inconveniences, so we ask for your patience and compliance with parking restrictions during the two filming days.”

Officers from the Kingston Police Department will be onsite, and there should not be any disruptions to City services such as trash and recycling collection.

The first small municipal lot adjacent to Hudson Valley Landing will also be reserved for film vehicles. The larger lots under the overpass and adjacent to Broadway will be available for parking. Residents on the side streets are encouraged to utilize off-street parking when possible.

Residents in the film shoot area who have concerns should reach out to Assistant Location Manager James Kenny at 908-432-5802 or Assistant Location Manager Grace Kwon at 201-334-2180.

