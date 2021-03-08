Ever wonder what the difference is between a Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Watch? A lot of people have over the years, and in an effort to simplify future alerts, the National Weather Service announced they're ending advisories. For those who've accused the weather forecasters of being overly dramatic or making a big deal out of two inches of snow, then your calls might have been heard.

It won't happen overnight though. The changes will won't go into effect until 2024, so you've got three more years of "dramatic" weather statements. In the future, the NWS said they'll change things to a more straight forward approach, and just basically say what the actual weather event is. This, the National Weather Service says, will build towards simplicity and continuity in getting the word out to the public.

Another sort of alert that will be disappearing in 2024 are the Special Weather Statements. These could cover anything from a quick moving snow squall, to a strong summer thunderstorm, but don't necessarily mean a blizzard or a severe storm is on the way.

The Hudson Valley has seen its fair share of Winter Weather Advisories, especially during the month of February. But, it appears that meteorologists are calling for some much nicer weather by next week. Highs by the middle of the week are expected to reach the 60s, bringing some much welcome spring-like temperatures. However, Hudson Valley's extended spring weather forecast says it could take a while to really warm up. AccuWeather is calling for below average temperatures in the Northeast to stick around through late March and into at least early April. Meteorologists also say there's a possibility for a continued pattern of possible snow storms through the end of March.

LOOK: TV Locations in Every State