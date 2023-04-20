‘Long-time Favorite’ Returns To Dunkin’ Across New York State

&#8216;Long-time Favorite&#8217; Returns To Dunkin&#8217; Across New York State

Dunkin' announced a "delightful surprise," listened to "die-hard" customers and brought back a long-time favorite.

Last week, in honor of National Pecan Day, Dunkin' gave customers a "delightful surprise" by announcing the return of Butter Pecan Swirl to Dunkin’ restaurants.

Butter Pecan Swirl Returns To Dunkin' Across New York State

Dunkin' Butter Pecan flavoring will return to all Dunkin' locations in New York State and across the United States starting on Wednesday, April 26.

"Dunkin’ die-hards spoke, and the company listened – Butter Pecan is returning this month as a permanent addition to the menu. This long-time favorite flavor features notes of butter-roasted pecan and sweet cream," Dunkin' states in a press release.

Butter Pecan Swirl Will Be Available In New York Year-Round

More Pecan Menu Items Coming Soon To Dunkin' Across New York State

Dunkin' is always updating its menu. New items will include pecans, the company confirmed.

The company announced a "few extra surprises" about pecan menu items will be announced later this month which will "delight Dunkin’ guests."

