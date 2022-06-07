Locust Grove in Poughkeepsie Hosting Monthly Wine & Food Events

I’m about to describe the perfect Hudson Valley evening. Ready? Watching a beautiful Hudson Valley sunset over the river while sipping on a glass of wine and tasting food prepared by a renowned Hudson Valley chef. That’s pretty perfect, don’t you think?

That’s exactly what is happening one Thursday a month starting this Thursday, June 9 from 5:30PM - 7:30PM, and continuing right through the end of the year. It’s the Sunset Sensations Wine and Food Events at Locust Grove at 2683 South Road in Poughkeepsie. You’ll get to enjoy the views, the famous Locust Grove gardens, and the food and the wine, of course.

The Sunset Sensations series kicks off this Thursday with Sabatozzi’s Catering creating the food samples. On Thursday, July 14, Simply Gourmet will supply the food, and Flores Food Group will be there on Thursday, Aug. 11. Lola’s Cafe will cater the event on Thursday, Sept. 8, and Simply Gourmet returns on Oct. 8. On Nov. 19 the gourmet food will be prepared by Agnes Devereaux, and there will be two events in Dec, with Valley Home Dining on Thursday, Dec. 1 and Spice will be catering on Thursday, Dec. 8. For a full list of caterers through the end of the year, check out the Locust Grove Estate events calendar.

The Sunset Sensations Wine and Food Events at Locust Grove Estate are awesome, but that’s not all that’s going on. The Estate also has beautiful gardens and trails, Fairy House Hunts, antique car shows, and other events throughout the year. Learn more about Locust Grove and their events, visit out the website.

9 Delicious Dutchess County Diners These 9 Dutchess County Diners Won't Disappoint

7 'Gotta Get To' Hudson Valley Flea Markets 7 Great Hudson Valley Flea Markets