Local Vet Throws Down a Challenge For the Hudson Valley

The man who walked across the country is challenging everyone in the Hudson Valley to do something on June 22.

"Commander Tom" Zurhellen spent last summer walking 22 miles a day, making his way from Oregon to Poughkeepsie. Along the way, Zurhellen not only raised funds to help his fellow veterans but shed light on the shockingly high rate of suicide among combat veterans.

Statistics show that 22 Veterans take their own lives every day in America, and with the isolation of the current pandemic, mental health experts are worried that the number could be on the rise. While Zurhellen walked 22 miles to shine a spotlight on that stark statistic, this year he's asking everyone to pitch in.

On Monday, June 22, Zurhellen is challenging everyone to get moving for 22 minutes. To help show support for our veterans, Commander Tom is asking everyone to "exercising at your own pace for 22 minutes. Maybe 22 minutes of yoga, or 22 laps in the pool, or 22 pushups or jumping jacks, anything Whatever you do for 22, it will remind us of the struggles our heroes face each day."

Zurhellen is also getting involved himself, walking 22 miles in the Hudson Valley that day. Commander Tom will be posting updates of his journey on Facebook and calling into the Boris and Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH to share his progress. Everyone participating is encouraged to post pictures or videos of their own Day 22 Challenge on the event's official Facebook page. Those who are able to are asked to consider also donating $22 to benefit local vets through the event's partnership with Hudson River Housing.

