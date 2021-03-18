A school district in the Hudson Valley closed down all schools after a phone call was received that officials describe as "threatening" and "disturbing."

On Wednesday around 12:15 p.m., a call that officials describe as "threatening" was received at Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School in Goshen. The Village of Goshen Police Department was immediately notified and they are investigating the incident, officials say.

"Although the police have determined that there is no immediate danger, faculty and staff members were sent home and the schools were closed out of an abundance of caution," Goshen Central School District Superintendent of Schools Daniel T. Connor stated. "As a precaution, all students in K-12 will learn remotely, Thursday, March 18. There will be no in-person learning and schools will be closed. In-person learning will resume on Friday, March 19. The district is in constant contact with Chief Watt and the Village of Goshen Police Department, and there will be increased patrols outside of our buildings."

It's not clear what threat was made, but Connor understands how schools being closed could be disturbing to families, educators and students.

"I understand that this disturbing incident may be upsetting to our Goshen Schools family. Please know that we will continue to work closely with our local police officers, our School Resource Officers to ensure the safety of our students and employees. If you have any questions, please contact me and/or your building principal," Connor added.

