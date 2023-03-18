Local Ice Cream Shop Making ‘Prime’ Shakes; Would You Drink One?

A Hudson Valley ice cream shop has whipped up a new concoction using a hard-to-find sports drink that has taken the country by storm.

If you have kids you have most likely heard of Prime. It's a new sports drink created by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul. The coconut water-based drinks are touted as a healthier alternative to Gatorade because they contain less sugar and calories. However, kids appear to be less interested in the ingredient list of Prime and more interested in the status that comes with drinking one.

Prime's popularity has exploded in the Hudson Valley

Because some of Prime's more popular flavors can be difficult find, children have been begging their parents to drive them to countless gas stations and convenience stores in search of them. The scarcity has even created a secondary market on sites like eBay with bottles of Prime selling for prices much higher than retail.

Instagram/joesdairybarandgrill Instagram/joesdairybarandgrill loading...

One local ice cream shop is jumping on the Prime bandwagon by offering customers a new ice cream concoction using the viral sports drink.

Where to find Prime shakes

This weekend, Joe's Dairy Bar in Hopewell Junction posted images of their newest menu item, "Prim'dshakes". The shakes are made using Prime sports drinks and come in orange, blue raspberry, lemon-lime and tropical punch.

Images of the shakes show that they are mostly ice cream based, but also contain prime as a flavoring. Sprinkle colors that coordinate with the drink flavors top these clever new concoctions.

Some customers call the new menu item a "brilliant" idea. Using the popular new drink to create a specialty ice cream drink is truly marketing genius at work. When asked if the shakes were healthier than other desserts, Joe's responded by clarifying that these are just new flavors of milkshakes. Presumably, the inclusion of decadent ice cream negates any of the healthier benefits that the new sports drink offers.

If you want to get your hands on a Prim'dshake, you can visit Joe's Dairy Bar and Grill on Route 82 in Hopewell Junction.

