Local Distillery to Temporarily Close

As businesses across the Hudson Valley announce temporary closures, a local distillery will be following suit.

As COVID-19 cases are on the rise, local businesses are taking precautions to keep their employees and customers safe. Restaurants and bars across the region have announced temporary closures and the installation of advanced air filtration systems. Now another local business has announced they will be closed for one month.

On Sunday, December 13, 2020, Orange County Distillery announced they will be temporarily closing. They made the announcement on Facebook and Instagram. Orange County Distillery will close their Brown Barn Farms location, which is their tasting room and event space, for the month of January 2021. They will be open for the last day of 2020 on December 27.

Their announcement reads:

To our friends, family and followers, Brown Barn Farms will be closed to the public for the month of January 2021. Our last day in 2020 will be Sunday, December 27th. We still offer to-go/curbside pick-up at Brown Barn, and will continue to do so. Bottles of liquor, pre-batched cocktails, beer, cider, seltzer and wine. Available on our website or our app. We also offer shipping for all our bottles of liquor and pre-batched cocktails throughout New York State. Also available on our website and on our app. Interested in hosting a private event at Brown Barn Farms in January? Reach out to us at events@orangecountydistillery.com. And yes, we will most definitely be open every weekend until January! We hope to see you soon, and then we'll see you on the other side in 2021!

While they won't be open for the month of January, their announcement states they will be offering to-go and curbside pickup at Brown Barn Farms This includes bottles of liquor, pre-batched cocktails, beer, cider, seltzer, and wine. More information for what is available for pickup can be found on their website. Hopefully, this closure is in fact temporary and we don't lose another great local business.