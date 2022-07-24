Adventures throughout the Hudson Valley are endless. From hiking trails to historic sites and local eateries to try, there's something for everyone.

This Hudson Valley town is one of the most popular tourist attractions.

Woodstock is a town located in Ulster County, NY. Some refer to Woodstock as an "oasis" and others love the charm that lingers throughout the streets. A few weekends back, I took a trip to Woodstock. Upon arrival, I came across smiling faces, happy to be in exploring the shops.

There was also a community drum circle in the center of town, bringing together residents and out of town visitors. The smell of incense and fresh air filled the streets. It was fun to walk throughout Woodstock and explore the local shops.

A family owned candle shop takes pride in lighting up Woodstock, NY.

Candlestock in a family run business that has been providing the community with their homemade candles since the 1960's. The creators of this local shop were on their was to California during that time and ended up in an ice storm.

This storm then directed them to Woodstock, NY where they created magic. During the 1970's, Candlestock then opened their shop to the public. It was a one room shop that had a drip candle which burned continuously for those to see.

What makes Candlestock different from other businesses?

There's a giant drip candle that is in the center of he room on site. It has grown over time and is now known as a "candle mountain". It's 8 ft high and 3 ft wide.

However, 50 years later, this small business is adding on something new. Being the oldest business in the town of Woodstock, they take pride in keeping their customers happy.

Candlestock is adding a candle making studio.

This studio will be available to guests upon opening. Check out their website or social media platforms to stay informed.

Have you been to Woodstock, NY before? What was your favorite part about it? Share with us below.

