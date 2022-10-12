Life-Changing Money Available For New York State Residents
We could all use some life-changing money. All you need is a little bit of luck.
Are you feeling lucky? Well, nearly $1 billion could be won in New York State over the next few days.
Mega Millions Jackpot Closes In on $500 Million
No ticket matched all the six of winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing. There have now been over 20 drawings since the last time someone hit the jackpot.
That means Friday's Mega Millions jackpot will be at least $494 million. Friday’s drawing will be the 22nd of the current jackpot run, which began on August 2 after nearly $1.4 billion was won in Illinois on July 29, officials say.
If anyone wins the $494 million jackpot, it would be the eleventh-largest jackpot in the 20-year history of the game, according to lottery officials.
Friday's Mega Millions drawing will be at 11 p.m.
Powerball Jackpot Soars
In related news, the Powerball jackpot continues to surge to new heights after no one won the big prize for Monday night's drawing. The Powerball jackpot is now $421 billion.
The next Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 11 p.m.