Kingston, NY Residents Devastated By the Loss of Latest Business

Another business in Ulster County is closing its doors for good and residents have expressed their sadness about it.

It's never fun when we have to announce that a business is closing and sadly it seems to be happening more and more these days. Kingston is a cool area that has a lot of great places to grab a drink and get a good meal, but sadly one business there kind of abruptly announced that they are closing their doors for good.

Neighborhood Kingston Bar Closes

Dear Kingston is a neighborhood beer bar and garden that is located at 21 O'Neil Street in Kingston. They recently announced on their Facebook page that they closed and they "are thankful for the opportunity to have served you and gotten to know you."

If you take a quick look at the comments on their page you can tell this place is going to be missed dearly by Kingston residents.

Residents were not the only ones surprised by the closing announcement. A GoFundMe page has been created to help support the Dear Kingston staff who are now without work on such short notice.

I'm bummed I never had the chance to go here because the pictures on their Facebook page show some great eats and drinks and a beautiful sitting area outside. No real reason yet has been given on why Dear Kingston is closing their doors for good, but we'll keep you updated with any details that we find. We wish the owners the best of luck with whatever comes next.

Have you ever been to Dear Kingston? Share your experience with us on the station app.

