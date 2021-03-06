Kingston Offering FREE Rapid COVID-19 Testing

Testing will be available Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine continues across the state of New York, Kingston has officially opened up a new FREE testing site that will offer the community a chance to get a free test, according to the Daily Freeman.

The testing site is the first in the area to open up that offers free tests. There are similar sites in Albany and Rockland counties, but none in the Hudson Valley, and according to Senator Michelle Hinchey, the state rapid testing site is being made possible through her advocacy with the Governor’s office. She said, "We advocated for Kingston to serve as the newest location for a state-supported rapid testing site, and we’re thrilled that we were able to secure one so quickly." She also announced that the community testing site will be free of charge for people in the Hudson Valley.

The testing site called, the HealthAlliance rapid testing site is located at 27 Grand Street in Kingston, and will offer free testing by appointment only. To make an appointment residents should call, (914) 202-4530. The Grand street site, which has been a testing site since April, will be open to all residents Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The rapid test that will be offered at this location will offer results within 15 minutes of take the test.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement about the new testing site saying, "This new rapid testing site will help Kingston’s residents get quick and efficient test results to keep themselves and their families safe, it’s vital that all New Yorkers have access to testing regardless of where they live."