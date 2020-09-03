Summer is wrapping up quickly but there is still time to catch a free outdoor movie with the family. The Ulster County Government shared this week on their Facebook page that the TechCity movies for the weekend could be just the thing for family fun on a stay at home Labor Day weekend.

UCMOVIENIGHTS.com has been running a full summer schedule of blockbuster movies at TechCity in Kingston. TechCity is located at 300 Enterprise Drive. They kick the series off back in July with Star Wars and have been showing movies all summer. They actually have movies schedule through Saturday September 26th which will be a double feature. All movies now start at 8:30 PM and are free but you must register.

Reservations for tickets for the movies showing this weekend are already underway so if you plan to go make sure you order your ticket right away. They are also in need of volunteer to welcome visitors and assist with directing traffic. All volunteers are welcome to stay for the movie. If you want to volunteer place contact Natalie Michael at nmic@cc.ulster.ny.us

Friday night they are showing Godzilla: King of the Monsters from 2019.

Saturday the family can enjoy Aladdin from 2019.

Movies that are still to come are Mamma Mia in September 12th, Downton Abbey on the 19th and the double feature scheduled for the 26th is A Beautiful Day in the Neighbor hood and Little women both from 2019.