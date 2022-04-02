Kingston Candy Bar Has Us Screaming for Donut Ice Cream Cones

The warmer weather is almost here, which means one thing...Ice Cream season.

Here in the Hudson Valley, we're known to have some of the best, even top-rated, ice cream shops in New York and across the nation. In years past, places like Bellvale Farms Creamery in Warwick was named Best Ice Cream Shop in New York and at one point, was named one of the Top 10 ice cream places in America.

With April almost here and a ton of the local ice cream shops getting ready to open for the season, why not add one more to your list? This one comes with a little bit of a twist, and we're not talking chocolate and vanilla here.

Kingston Candy Bar is known for its deliciously outrageous creations. A quick glimpse at their social media account will have your stomach growling and your mouth watering over its decadent treats.

Over the weekend, Kingston Candy Bar shared what they had been recently whipping up in its Ulster County kitchen: a Donut Ice Cream Cone. Who needs a waffle or sugar cone when you can put ice cream in a donut?! Genius.

The folks at Kingston Candy Bar served their Donut Ice Cream Cones with soft-serve chocolate espresso ice cream (which also happened to be vegan!).

We reached out to the folks at Kingston Candy Bar and they told us they will be selling these amazing creations starting Saturday April 2nd, throughout they summer and add "the vegan soft serve flavor will vary and the dairy-vanilla custard is a usual. Can also contain a scoop and an espresso shooter." Sink your teeth into some of their sweet treats Monday through Saturday from 12 pm until 8 pm (they're closed on Sundays).

Kingston Candy Bar is located at 319 Wall Street in Kingston.

8 Hudson Valley Ice Cream Shops Still Open in the Middle of Winter Here are the brave ice cream shops in the Hudson Valley that stay open all year... even in the cold months of winter

The Capital Region's 10 Best Ice Cream Stands [RANKED] Spring and summer in Upstate New York mean 2 things: we spend as much time as possible enjoying the great outdoors and eating all the great ice cream the Capital Region has to offer. And we have so many great spots to enjoy a cold sweet treat! But which ones are the can't miss destinations to enjoy that amazing mix of cream, sugar, and amazing flavorings? From soft serve to hard ice cream to sundaes and banana splits, these are the 10 ice cream shops that GNA listeners voted as the 10 best in the area for 2022.