5 Secret Menu Items You Can Order at Joe’s Dairy Bar in Hopewell

If you ask ice cream lovers across the Hudson Valley "What's one of your favorite ice cream shops?" They're likely to send you to Hopewell Junction in Dutchess County.

Joe's Dairy Bar in Hopewell is one of the top rated and recommended ice cream shops around the Valley, and rightfully so.

Joe's spunky creations throughout the year like the Cider Donut Sunday and their properly themed ice cream cookies (like their Oreo-peppermint concoction during the holiday season) are the talk of the town.

Delicious Little Secret

Did you know that not only is Joe's Dairy Bar opened year-round, but they also have a 'secret menu'?

The Joe's Dairy Bar team took to their Instagram account to share what you can order off their Secret Winter Menu for 2022. Take a look at what secret items you can order this winter:

Mac & Cheese Hamburgers

Mac & Cheese Hot Dogs

Mac & Cheese by the cup

Peanut Butter Cup Hard Ice Cream

Brownie Batter Hard Ice Cream

Who cares if it's cold outside. A scoop of PB Cup ice cream is good for the soul, right?

Secrets Safe With Us

JDB will be adding more deliciousness to their menu as the colder months go on. If you want to be up to date on the latest on the Secret Menu make sure you're following Joe's Dairy Bar on Instagram or Facebook.

Joe's Dairy Bar also offers up beautiful homemade ice cream cakes and since they're opened year round, you can get a cake for any occasion. If you're interested in having a cake made, Joe's Dairy Bar recommends you DM them on Instagram or send them a message on Facebook.

If you'd like to order off the 'secret menu' you can order by visiting Joe's Dairy Bar in person, calling them 845-221-0488 or ordering through your favorite delivery service.

Have a recommendation for a secret menu item? Check out all of Joe Dairy Bar's social media accounts. They'll have videos and polls about what you would like to see on the menu.

Everyone loves to save a couple bucks, right? Make sure to click the link on JDB's IG bio for 20% off your next visit.

Top 9 Secret Menu Items You Can Order at Hudson Valley Restaurants Did you know that many Hudson Valley restaurants have a "secret menu?" The next time you're at the drive-thru, you may want to order one of these little-known selections that may possibly be tastier than anything on the real menu.

8 Hudson Valley Ice Cream Shops Still Open in the Middle of Winter Here are the brave ice cream shops in the Hudson Valley that stay open all year... even in the cold months of winter

5 Albany Ghost Kitchens You Need To Know About Here are five Albany ghost kitchens you need to be aware of as we see this new restaurant model start to take off. Coincidentally, all of these are operating their delivery-only operations out of Buca Di Beppo on Wolf Road in Colonie. You can see all the menus and order from these virtual restaurants below here.

Eat Your Way Around the Globe in this Dutchess County Village The Many Cuisines of Rhinebeck

Hudson Valley Artist Home that once housed an Ice Cream Place According to a source the property at 1820 Route 82 was once known as Pince Cones Ice Parlor. This property is now it is available for purchase but not as an ice cream store. Now it is a beautifully renovated residence that was last occupied by an owner who is a well-known artist, sculptor, painter, and animation designer. Wait until you see inside. Bring your ideas.