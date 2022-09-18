Kids Practice Reading Skills With Therapy Dogs in East Fishkill

School is back in session and if your child needs a little extra help in the reading department, there are a pair of pups who are all ears.

Yes, you read that right. Anita and Sayde the therapy dogs will be on hand (or paw) to listen as your child works on their reading skills. Anita is a German Shepherd, guided by her owner Barbara Rainieri, and Sayde, a Border Collie, guided by her owner Jean Fortunato. Both dogs are certified with Therapy Dogs International.

Reading can be difficult and a little intimidating for children and adults alike. We can't think of a better way to relax than with a cuddly pup ready to hear a good story.

According to the East Fishkill Community Library's website:

Both dogs enjoy cuddles while listening to children read. Literacy skills, especially fluency, tempo and expression, are worked on in these supportive and stress free sessions. Children with any level of skill, aged 5 – 16, are welcome. Sessions take place in our Children’s Room.

Each appointment with Anita and Sayde is a one-on-one15 minute session. Anita is in on Mondays from 5 pm until 6 pm and Sayde is in on Wednesdays from 5 pm until 6 pm.

Children must be registered to read to therapy dogs and can do so by visiting the East Fishkill Community Library's website. The East Fishkill Community Library adds that they open registration for reading times in 2-month increments.

The East Fishkill Community Library has events and classes scheduled all month long for adults and children alike.

