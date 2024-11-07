Key Upstate New York Race That Impacts U.S. “Too Close To Call”

New Yorkers may play a role in which party controls Congress. One key race remains too close to call.

One of the key U.S. House races, based in the Hudson Valley, which may swing Congress, is still too close to call.

Marc Molinaro: Race Is Too Close To Call

Former Dutchess County Executive, the current 19th District Congressman, Marc Molinaro isn't giving up yet on his re-election bid.

Molinaro is facing Democrat Josh Riley for the 19th Congressional seat once again. As of this writing, Riley leads Molinaro 49.01% to 47.96%, according to the latest numbers from the New York State Board of Elections

Molinaro, who trails by about 3,900 votes, says says he'll wait for over 12,000 absentee and affidavit ballots to be counted.

"These ballots will decide the race and we have to be sure every legal vote is counted. Whatever the result ends up being, I will accept it, and am beyond grateful to my family, friends, and supporters," Molinaro said in a press release.

The Associated Press has called the race for Riley.

Molinaro just edged out Riley in 2022 with 50.8 percent of the vote.

CLICK HERE for unofficial 2024 election results.

