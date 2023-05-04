40-Year-Old Company Abruptly Closing 25 Stores In New York State

With little warning, 25 popular stores in New York State are closing.

Jenny Craig is abruptly closing all of its weight loss centers in the United States and Canada, NBC News reports.

Jenny Craig Closing All Stores

Weight Loss Brand Jenny Craig Warns Of Large-Scale Layoffs, As It Searches For A Buyer Getty Images loading...

A letter sent to employees this week stated the weight loss and nutrition business is ending “due to its inability to secure additional financing.”

The company was reportedly running out of money and was searching for a buyer. Two employees also reported company officials were also discussing plans to file for bankruptcy.

25 Jenny Craig Locations To Close In New York State

Jenny Craig Inc. Gobbled Up By Private Investment Group Getty Images loading...

There are 25 Jenny Craig locations in New York State, according to the company's website. Jenny Craig has weight loss centers in:

Williamsville

Orchard Park

Rochester

Fayetteville

Latham

Wappingers Falls

Middletown

East Patchogue

Centereach

Commack

Huntington Station

Massapequa

Nanuet

Hicksville

Hartsdale

Freeport

Eastchester

Garden City

Valley Stream

Staten Island

Flushing

Forest Hills

Brooklyn

New York City

Hourly employees were told their last day of work was Tuesday. Corporate and salaried workers will work until Friday.

Jenny Craig, now 90, opened up her first weight loss center with her late husband in Australia in 1983. The first U.S. location opened about two years later.

