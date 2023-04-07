Missing, Abducted Upstate New York Mom Killed On Birthday

An Upstate New York mom who was abducted at gunpoint on her birthday was tragically killed hours later.

On Wednesday, New York State Police asked the public for help in finding a missing woman. Police noted she was abducted.

Abducted Adult Alert In Upstate New York

Abducted Ithaca, New York Woman Killed In Police Shoot Out In Virginia

Her brother said she was abducted at gunpoint from her New York home Wednesday morning, on her 34th birthday.

Sadly, this story has a tragic ending. David was killed during a police shooting on I-95 in Virginia Wednesday night, WUSA 9 reports.

"With a heavy heart. My baby girl. Was killed yesterday on her 34th birthday. TATIANA NICOLE DAVID your legacy will live on through (your) son. He’s good. He’s with family (your) family. Rest in peace my baby girl," Michelle Berrios wrote on Facebook.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Virginia State Police Report What Happened In The Death Of Abducted Upstate New York Woman

Both the male driver and female passenger sustained injuries. The male was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The female died at the scene.

The woman was identified as Tatiana David. Police have yet to identify the man.

No state police were injured in the shooting.

A firearm has been recovered from the SUV, police say.

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!