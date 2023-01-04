Item In Popular 1st Aid Kits Could Kill New York State Residents

An item found in first aid kits sold in New York is being recalled due to potentially dangerous contaminations.

Xiamen, Fujian, GFA Production (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. is voluntarily recalling a lot of Easy Care first aid AfterBurn Cream, 0.9 g single-use packets.

Burn Cream Sold In New York Recalled

FDA FDA loading...

The recalled single-use packets are sold in boxes of 10 or packaged in First Aid kits.

The Easy Care first aid AfterBurn Cream is used to treat minor burns. The single-use recalled packets are found over-the-counter first aid kits sold in New York State and across the nation.

"The single use packets bear lot number W06I28 and (are) packaged in boxes of ten or included in the certain First Aid kits. The lot number of the single-use packet can be found on the back of the packet. The lot number for the First Aid Kit that contains the single-use packet can be found on each kit, either on the product hang-tag or on the bottom of the kit," FDA states in the recall notice.

First-Aid Burn Cream Sold In Empire State Found To Be Contaminated

FDA FDA loading...

The FDA found the cream is contaminated with Bacillus licheniformis, and Bacillus sonorensis.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The FDA states the contaminated cream comes with the following risks:

Immunocompromised New York State Residents

FDA FDA loading...

The topical use of the contaminated Easy Care® AfterBurn® Cream 0.9g single-use packets could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as bacteremia, sepsis, and peritonitis.

Non-immunocompromised New York State Residents

FDA FDA loading...

The population most likely to use the product, the use of the defective product may result in infectious complications, for instance skin infections, but in this population the infections are expected to be less severe and more readily responsive to treatment. To date, GFA Production (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Sold Nationwide For Months

The recalled products were distributed nationwide to retailers from March 4, 2022, through December 12, 2022, officials say.

The following was recalled:

FDA FDA loading...

The FDA recommends contacting your doctor or healthcare provider if you have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using the recalled products.

"Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax," the FDA states.

Help Is Needed Across New York State Finding Missing Children

National Center for Missing And Exploited Children National Center for Missing And Exploited Children loading...

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.