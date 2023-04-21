Top Hudson Valley Italian Restaurant Announces it Will Close

One of the Hudson Valley's top Italian restaurants shocked customers by announcing it will shut its doors for good this weekend.

I don't know anyone who doesn't enjoy Italian food. Next to Mexican cuisine, it's one of the most popular restaurant categories in the Hudson Valley. But while the region has hundreds of Italian eateries to choose from, many diners prefer to be loyal to only a handful of their personal favorites.

Sadly, after this weekend Hudson Valley pasta lovers will have one less restaurant to choose from. Customers have been blindsided after learning that after almost 10 years J. Dominick's Trattoria on Route 44 in Poughkeepsie will be shutting down.

The announcement was dropped on the restaurant's Facebook page on Thursday shocking many diners who shared their sadness over the news. The restaurant says that its last dinner service will happen this Saturday, April 22. J. Dominick's owners expressed gratitude to their long-time customers, thanking them for "wonderful memories and cherished friendships."

The restaurant was originally launched by the owners of Stefano's Italian Restaurant in Wappingers Falls. Shortly after opening, J. Domincik's suffered a fire that caused the business to close down before reopening on Route 44 in Poughkeepsie. For the last decade, the restaurant has consistently been listed as one of the top five Italian eateries in Poughkeepsie.

While the news comes as a shock to most customers, the owners of J. Dominick's says that this was not a spontaneous decision. According to public Facebook messages from the restaurant they have been planning the closure for a while. Customers with private events booked after this weekend have been assured that their events will still go on as planned, however public dinner service will end on Saturday.

