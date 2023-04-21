Two Police Cruisers Struck During Chase in the Hudson Valley

Police say a brief chase escalated when a suspect struck two police cruisers with his vehicle. Law enforcement says that the driver is facing multiple charges, as well as having a number of suspensions and an active warrant in a different jurisdiction.

Police Chase in Lower Hudson Valley

Briarcliff Manor Police said that they attempted to stop a vehicle on 9A that was traveling at a high rate of speed. Officials say the driver did not pull over, and a brief pursuit ensued. It was during the chase when the suspect struck two Briarcliff Manor Police cruisers.

At some point, the female suspect ditched their vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Police were able to catch up and bring the suspect into custody.

According to Briarcliff Manor police, no one was hurt during the pursuit.

New York State Man Arrested After Allegedly Fleeing on Route 9

Police said a 43-year-old suspect was arrested in January and was hit with a number of charges after officials attempted to stop the suspect on Route 9 late one evening. Police are also saying the suspect and the vehicle involved in this incident match the description of a suspect involved in multiple local commercial armed robberies.

New York State Police said in a press release that they stopped the vehicle traveling on Route 9 after 11 PM on January 17. Once it was determined that the suspect did not have a valid driver’s license, the suspect drove off, according to police.

Police said the suspect eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed on the shoulder in Wilton. Police were later able to take the suspect down after a brief foot pursuit.

Police said he was arraigned at the Moreau Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.