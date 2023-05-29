Is This the Most Underrated Fountain in the Hudson Valley?

Finding hidden gems is always exciting especially if you have been to the area before but have never noticed something neat. Each county has their own setting, community and activities.

It's exciting to explore different parts of the Hudson Valley and find local businesses to support, nature spots to relax nearby and hidden spots that not too many people know about.

The Hudson Valley Has The Best Hidden View In Ulster County, NY

Ulster County Tourism Ulster County Tourism loading...

Upon visiting this location, my jaw dropped. The drive there was absolutely breathtaking and I had to remind myself that I was in the Hudson Valley.

One of the most mesmerizing and relaxing views that I have ever seen has been in Ulster County, NY.

Have you ever been to The Ashokan Reservoir before? I have been a few times and every time that I go, I'm amazed that I'm nevertheless, in the Hudson Valley but also in Ulster County.

There is a beautiful, panoramic view of the mountains, the beautiful water, the greenery and all of the scenery and sunshine that surrounds it.

I have gone to The Ashokan Reservoir in the Spring, Summer and Fall. Each season is breathtaking and truly an incredible experience.

https://943litefm.com/hudson-valley-views-ulster-county-ny/

Homemade UFO's Are Also Available To View In Ulster County, NY

Canva, Google Maps Canva, Google Maps loading...

Close to the Ashokan Reservoir, there is also a way for those who are interested to see homemade UFOS. However, these UFOS are hidden in Ulster County and may be commonly missed on a busy road.

An Ulster County, NY furniture store has unique sculptures on site. Those who pass by might spot spaceships, robots, dinosaurs, rockets and more.

From The Best View To Homemade UFO's And Fountains, There's A lot To See In Ulster County, NY

Canva, Google Maps, Town of Olive Canva, Google Maps, Town of Olive loading...

If you're in the mood for a daytrip, Ulster County has a wide variety of options for everyone. Visiting the Ashokan Reservoir is peaceful and serene, while coming across homemade UFOS can be a fun experience as well.

However, finding out about a hidden and underrated fountain may be the best part of visiting Ulster County, NY.

Is This The Most Underrated Fountain in The Hudson Valley?

Allison Kay, Canva Allison Kay, Canva loading...

The first time that I came across this hidden fountain, I was shocked. It seemed to be tucked away and possibly a place that locals knew about.

This underrated fountain would be perfect for someone who wants to recharge and reconnect. I would imagine it would also be a nice place to have a picnic or somewhere to unwind.

Brown's Station Fountain Is Located In Olivebridge, NY

Canva, Ulster County Historical Society Canva, Ulster County Historical Society loading...

Olive and Olivebridge, NY is a great place to visit for many reasons.

The Ashokan Center is nearby along with a nature trail as well. If your sweet tooth is kicking in, there is also a fan favorite chocolate shop not too far from the area.

An ideal day would consist of spending time on the Ashokan Reservoir then heading to Brown's Station Fountain afterwards. Exploring a local trail or visiting The Ashokan Center would be a well rounded and enjoyable afternoon in Ulster County.

How Do Guests Get To Brown's Station Fountain In Olivebridge, NY?

Canva, Ulster County Historical Society Canva, Ulster County Historical Society loading...

Getting to this hidden fountain may be a little tricky.

According to Google, the address only says Olivebridge, NY. However, this is a fountain located at the Ashokan Reservoir and it's near the DEP station.

There isn't much information in regards to Browns Station Fountain but it's important that it's shared to show appreciation for the small town that it is located within.

Have You Been To Browns Station Fountain before? Where is your favorite waterfall view or fountain scene in the Hudson Valley?

Photo credit: Ulster County Historical Society

The 10 Best Counties To Live In New York State Is your hometown's county considered by Niche one of the best in New York State?

