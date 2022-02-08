Interesting Facts That Explain How Orange County Got Its Name

How exactly did the county get its name?

Good question, I seem to be sticking with a theme here and researching how counties in our area got their name. When I have ventured into Orange County I've always had a great time, whether its going to Newburgh waterfront or exploring one of the many cute towns there. Researching Orange County, NY took me twice as long because every time I tried, Orange County, California came up...oops. Anyway, here is what I found out about the county.

How did Orange County get its name?

The county was established in 1683 and the name came from King William III of England. William was a Prince of the House of Orange.

Who has been in Orange County?

I'm going to get pretty scientific here...the earliest carbon dated human settlement has been found in Orange County. The county is also home to West Point and it's the oldest military academy in the United States.

Orange County Trivia

Really? Orange County is the only county in the state that is located between 2 rivers. Like many areas in the state, Orange County is filled with a ton of history. George Washington actually established his longest residency in Newburgh during the Revolutionary War. Washington's Headquarters did become the first Registered National Landmark in the U.S. Ever flown out of Stewart International Airport? It apparently has one of the longest runways in the country.

