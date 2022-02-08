More details are emerging from a kidnapping at former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's Colorado Ranch.

48-year-old Joseph Beecher has been arrested and charged with kidnapping after allegedly taking a housekeeper from the property at gunpoint. But the details of what he did with his victim, and who he said he was actually targeting, make this story sound like something taken out of a Hollywood movie.

According to police, Beecher used his truck to break through the front gate of Bloomberg's massive Colorado estate before confronting a woman who has been identified as a "supervising housekeeper", and demanding to know the location of the former mayor's two adult daughters. According to an affidavit filed in Colorado, the man shared that he had also tried to find the women at an airport in 2021, and had returned in order to "make an international scene" by kidnapping them. The Bloombergs were not home at the time of Beecher's violent arrival, but he reportedly decided to take the housekeeper against her will instead, forcing her at gunpoint to drive his truck to Wyoming, according to the Associated Press. The details she shared with police about what happened next were especially chilling.

"If you were a man, you'd be dead"

The housekeeper, whose name has been withheld by police, described a terrifying and surreal experience with her kidnapper. She shared that after hiding his damaged truck, Beecher forced her to drive him in her own vehicle, at one point having her withdraw money at an ATM, where she tried to catch the attention of security cameras. She also told the FBI that Beecher warned her that "if you were a man, you'd be dead", and made her share a motel bed with him. Even stranger details include that he allegedly made her lay with her head on his chest and that he kissed her forehead.

Authorities were able to find Beecher and his victim by tracking the location of her iPad, which was in the motel with them. Luckily, the woman was otherwise unharmed, and Beecher was arrested without further incident.

How to Survive a Kidnapping

Also of note, is how the victim acted throughout the ordeal. According to experts, many of the tactics she employed, such as remaining calm and friendly despite constant threats from Beecher, may have contributed to her survival. Secure driver company ExecSecure shares that trying to remain calm and ingratiating yourself to your abductors by bringing up familiar subjects could be life-saving:

Try to establish a rapport with your captors. Family and Sport are a universal subject. Your goal should be to get the hostiles to view you as a real person, rather than simply an object.

They also urge potential victims to be constantly aware of their surroundings and to act quickly if they identify an opportunity to safely escape.

The Bloombergs applauded the policework done to not only catch the alleged perpetrator but to return the victim home safely. More from Inside Edition below:

