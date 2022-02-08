Wrong-Way Driver Identified as Hudson Valley First Responder

A fatal two-car crash is being blamed on a Hudson Valley first responder who police say was driving the wrong way.

On early Sunday morning, state police responded to a horrific head-on crash. The cars were traveling on the Palisades Parkway near exit 10 when the double-fatal accident occurred.

Mark Lieb Mark Lieb loading...

The driver of a blue Subaru Impreza involved in the accident has been identified as Aristan Garandeau. Police say the 22-year-old Croton on Hudson resident entered the Palisades Parkway and proceeded to travel in the wrong direction.

Peekskill Volunteer Ambulance Corps Peekskill Volunteer Ambulance Corps loading...

Garandeau was a full-time EMT working with the Peekskill Volunteer Ambulance Corps. The PCVAC announced his passing on its Facebook page.

Aristan started his ems career as a volunteer with our neighbors at Cortlandt Ambulance. He then achieved his EMT-Basic and later was hired by Ossining Ambulance. He was assigned as one of our full-time EMTs at PCVAC through OVAC Paid Staffing, and even though he wasn’t an official member of PCVAC, he sure was part of our family. His smile and laughter could fill a room, and he was loved by all who walked through our doors.

It's unclear if Garandeau was coming to or from work or off duty when the accident occurred. State Police say the EMT was traveling south in the northbound passing lane at around 2:40am. That's when they say he hit a 2016 Toyota Avalon head-on that was traveling in the same lane. Garandeau was pronounced dead at the scene.

A candlelight vigil was held on Sunday night by his fellow first-responders.

Facebook/Peekskill Volunteer Ambulance Corps Facebook/Peekskill Volunteer Ambulance Corps loading...

The Toyota that was hit by Grandeau was operated by Brendan Seabrook of Wilkes Barre, PA. The 27-year-old driver was able to be recovered from his car and was immediately transported to Nyack Hospital via New City Ambulance. At the hospital, Seabrook was pronounced deceased.

gofundme.com gofundme.com loading...

A Go-Fund-Me campaign has been set up by Seabrook's sister, who says she would like to give her brother "an amazing last going away with friends and loved ones."

Today, I received the worst news imaginable. I lost my brother, my heart, and my best friend all in one. I don’t have many words to express at the moment but you guys all know what he meant to me. I know my brother made a lasting impact on a lot of people and he had made a huge impact on me!

Mark Lieb Mark Lieb loading...

Aside from the two drivers, another victim of the accident was transported to Nyack Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mark Lieb Mark Lieb loading...

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Look Inside Richard Gere's 'Magical' Hudson Valley, New York Home

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 40 Homicides