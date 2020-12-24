Insta Type Pot Recalled Due to Possibility of Exploding

You might have seen the commercials or the infomercials showing you how you can cook an entire meal in less than 20 minutes. The catch? You have to use their version of an electric pressure cooker. There are several brand names including (but not limited to) Ninja, InstaPot, Crock Pot, Insignia, and Montel Williams. Yes, Montel even has his own version of the InstaPot. Think of it as the George Foreman of pressure cookers.

Growing up, my Mom used a pressure cooker to can vegetables. I now have two and use them for a myriad of reasons. From preparing my own stock to, 90-minute pulled pork, rice, soups, etc. Someone even told me that I can make hard boiled eggs in one of these pressure cookers, but I am not there yet. I'll stick to the items that I have been making, occasionally picking a recipe that has me reaching outside of my comfort zone.

One electric cooker that I will not be using is one that had a recall announced on it this month, the "Crock-Pot® 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers." Crock-Pot is a well known name for home cooks. They took essentially the technology of an easy bake oven and made it possible for your family's meal to cook in 4-10 hours. No big deal? Well the big deal with a crockpot type cooking device is that you can pretty much leave it unattended. No standing beside it, while it cooks, making sure that it is stirred at the proper time.

The Cooker that is being recalled (about 914,000 of them) is said to have an issue not 100% locking. Thus when the cooker starts to get up to pressure and then be at pressure, the lid can shoot off the top of the cooker. This could cause a severe mess and depending on the trajectory of the cooker lid, it could even cause death.

If you own one of these cookers, according to the press release, you will need to call "Crock-Pot at 800-323-9519 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at recall.crock-pot.com/ for more information."

The specific model is:

Model Number SCCPPC600-V1, which is shown on label on bottom of unit. The multi-cookers were manufactured between July 1, 2017 and October 1, 2018, with date codes K196JN through K365JN and L001JN through L273JN. The date code is engraved on one of the prongs of the electrical plug and on the bottom of the base.

If you own one of these machines, stop using it in pressure mode and contact Crock Pot for a replacement lid. Happy Cooking.