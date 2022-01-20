Iconic Ulster County Seafood Deli Permanently Closed

For people who are looking for the best and freshest seafood in the Ulster County area, they’ve always had a go-to. If you want the best, you head to Sea Deli on Broadway in Kingston. At least that’s what you always did in the past. Sadly, not anymore. The Sea Deli has closed their doors for good.

The owners are ready for retirement, and they were hoping to sell the Deli and have a smooth transition with little or no time closed. Unfortunately that hasn’t been the case. Even though the Sea Deli is still for sale, and hopefully will find a buyer in the very near future, the owners have decided it’s time for retirement now. And after all the successful years they’ve put into their business, it’s a well deserved retirement. We wish them the best, and thank them for so many years of some of the most delicious and freshest seafood in the Hudson Valley.

So now what will happen with Sea Deli? If all goes well, somebody will buy it and keep the fresh seafood tradition alive in Kingston. It’s always sad when your favorite seafood place, restaurant, bar, bakery or any business that you love closes. And as sad as we are about The Sea Deli in Kingston, it’s nice to hear it’s because the owners want to enjoy their retirement as opposed to it closing because of lack of business. And a note to the future owners… we can’t wait to start getting fresh seafood again. Hope it’s soon.

