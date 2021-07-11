So post-pandemic, you are probably itching to travel, but if you are trying to stay local or within a few miles from home there are many choices for you and your families. Have you thought about a dude ranch? Yes, seriously.

Did you know that there are a few dude ranches in the Hudson Valley? They are not just here in the Hudson Valley, but believe it or not, they are all throughout the State of New York. Have you been to any of them either in New York or any other state in the nation?

So what is a dude ranch? According to Merriam Webster's online dictionary, here is the official definition:

A vacation resort offering activities (as horseback riding) typical of western ranches

If you want to stay close to home, here are the "local" ones, both of which are in Ulster County:

The ones that are spread out around New York are:

So are you thinking that each one of the resorts will be akin to the movie City Slickers" with Billy Crystal? Well, not exactly. Some of the activities you can expect at these New York 'dude ranches' do include horseback riding, but by no means are your activities limited to just that.

Most of these resorts have an all-inclusive package, which will include multiple types of activities for family members of all ages. Have you ever been to a dude ranch? What was your favorite thing about it? Would you go again? Do you recommend them for couples or for families?

