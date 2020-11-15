Hutton Brickyards Reimagined As Waterfront Hotel and Retreat

The one of a kind Hutton Brickyards is set to reopen in 2021 as a waterfront resort, restaurant, and event space. The 73-acre property has been hosting concerts, weddings, retreats, and other experiences in recent years and will now offer opportunities to spend the night.

Travel Daily News reports the venture is a partnership between Salt Hotels and Karl Slovin, who bought the property several years ago and footed the bill for a multi-million dollar renovation. The complex sits on 73 acres and will feature 31 cabins and suites which according to their website will focus on privacy and water views.

Hutton Brickyards offers plenty of space to hold socially distant gatherings and ticketed events will remain a priority at the venue. But they are also offering all kinds of different activities on site like an archery range, guided kayak tours, croquet, and paddleboarding. The venue itself offers more than 40,000 square feet of covered event space right on the banks of the Hudson River. The new restaurant will feature wood-fired grills and an outdoor kitchen with a focus on local organic ingredients from nearby farms.

The property sits next to the 500+ acre waterfront park that Scenic Hudson has planned for a 2021 opening. Salt Hotels is a family-owned hotel business that operates other facilities in Asbury Park New Jersey and Provincetown Massachusetts. The newly reimaged Hutton Brickyards is expected to open in April of 2021 and is booking events already.