Hurricane Henri Could Cause ‘Major Problems’ For Hudson Valley

As Henri continues to track west Hudson Valley weather experts now say it's time to "prepare for impacts of Henri across our region."

On Friday around 11 a.m., Hudson Valley Weather reported the track for Tropical Storm Henri, soon to be Hurricane Henri, "nudged west into the Hudson Valley."

"It’s best to begin to prepare for impacts of Henri across our region, changes in the track are likely, our concern level is elevated as the upper air pattern in place supports a more westward adjustment," Hudson Valley Weather stated.

At 2 p.m., Hudson Valley Weather said Henri's path continues to track west and issued a Preliminary Stormpact Map.

"Hurricane Henri is going to cause major problems for someone along the New England / Long Island coast. The next 24 to 36 hours will be crucial in helping pinpoint the impacts on our area. We'll continue to track and share updates along the way," Hudson Valley Weather added.

As of now, Hudson Valley Weather believes the worst of Hurricane Henri will be east of the Hudson Valley but there is enough guidance to worry it could impact the region.

"The potential exists for some impacts locally," Hudson Valley Weather wrote. "There is enough guidance that curves Henri inland after landfall. The biggest concern at this time for our area would be heavy rain moving in from the southeast on Sunday."

As of Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch and Storm Surge Watch for Westchester County.

"Efforts to protect life and property should now be underway. Prepare for significant wind damage, the National Weather Service stated. "Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous."

The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Dutchess and Ulster counties.

"There is a chance for thunderstorms Saturday through Monday. Urban and poor drainage flooding is possible. Coverage of rain and thunderstorms Sunday night and Monday will depend on the track of Henri," the National Weather Service added.

"Tropical storm conditions possible" for Orange, Rockland and Putnam counties.

