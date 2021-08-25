Winter is coming, and there’s nothing more cozy than snuggling up with a furry best friend during our cold Hudson Valley winters. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pet to your household, this would be the perfect time to do it. It’s time for Clear the Shelters, and now through Sept. 19, you can get big discounts on pet adoption at Pets Alive in Middletown.

Last year, covid kept everyone home, but this year, people are traveling again, and adoptions have slowed way down. That means they have to clear the shelters to make room for new animals coming in, and Pets Alive in Middletown is offering a way for you to get huge discounts on pet adoptions during the Clear the Shelters event.

From now through September 19, when prescreened adopters come in to Pets Alive at 363 derby Road in Middletown they can Pick a Ping Pong and receive a discount on their standard adoption fees. Adoptions are by appointment only, and you can view all of the available animals and fill out an application at the Pets Alive website. Applications do not commit you to adopt, it’s just a great way to get to know you and your lifestyle to help you find the best animal match.

Pets Alive in Middletown is a no-kill animal rescue founded in 1988. Their mission is to build a humane community supporting the human-animal bond by being a resource through rescue, adoption, intervention, education, and outreach. To learn more about Pets Alive, how to donate or volunteer, and for adoption information, visit their website.

