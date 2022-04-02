Winter has already outstayed its welcome, but pretty soon temps will be in the 60s and 70s, and we’ll be itching to get outdoors to some of the cool festivals happening all over the Hudson Valley. There is certainly no shortage of festivals here in the Valley. In fact, picking and choosing which ones to go to is the hard part.

Music festivals, vintage car festivals, food truck festivals, bbq festivals, beer festivals, you name it, there’s probably a festival for it. And there’s a really cool festival coming up in Goshen in May. If you love cars, and you’ve been itching to try some of the Hudson Valley’s best food trucks, you won’t want to miss this one.

It’s the 5th Annual Orange County Volunteer Fire Police Car Show and Food Truck Festival on Sunday, May 22, from 10AM - 3PM at the Goshen Historic Track on 44 Park Place in Goshen. Delicious foods and desserts, live music by DJ Hot Rod, and lots of very cool cars. There’s no fee to get in, but if you want to register a car in the show, it will cost you 15 dollars.

If you’re headed to the Car Show and Food Truck Festival on May 22, you might want to give yourself extra time to explore. Goshen is not only the seat of Orange County, it’s also a beautiful historic city with amazing homes, shops and restaurants. Not to mention LEGOLAND right down the road for the kids. Food, cars, and music all in a cool historic setting. Better mark your calendar now.

