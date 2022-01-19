Hudson Valley’s ‘Best Beer Bar’ Plans to Open New ‘Lager Haus’

A new beer mecca is being launched by the folks behind the insanely popular Dutchess Bier Cafe.

Visiting the Dutchess Bier Cafe is the next best thing to taking a plane to Belgium. As someone who's been lucky enough to explore the small beer cafes in Brugge, Brussels and the surrounding countryside, the restaurant and bar on Main Street in Fishkill does everything right.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

From the authentic Frites and Liege waffles to a bottle and tap list that would make any beer geek cry, the Dutchess Bier Cafe transports its guests in an environment that constantly reminds you of Belgium.

Now, the restaurant is ready to branch out and send Hudson Valley beer lovers' taste buds to new European destinations. The Village of Fishkill planning board is currently taking up a proposal for renovations to the now-closed Piano Piano Wine Bar at 1064 Main Street.

Quantum Listing Quantum Listing loading...

Just a block or so from the Dutchess Bier Cafe, the new location will be called the Lager Haus. According to owner Nick Forlano, the restaurant is keeping the menu and theme "quiet for now," but by the name, we can only imagine the new establishment will be focused on beer and pub food.

Forlano says the restaurant will continue in the tradition that he started with the Dutchess Bier Cafe.

We're really stoked to add another option to the Fishkill landscape and are creating an environment that'll work in cohesion with DBC

When asked if the Lager Haus would be to German cuisine what the Dutchess Bier Cafe is to Belgian food the owner added, "and a bit of Czech in there as well." All I have to say to that is, "Na zdraví!"

The Lager Haus is expected to open sometime this Spring.

Acclaimed Brewery to Open Futuristic Domed Beer Garden in Hudson Valley A unique drinking destination is coming to the Hudson Valley.