NYSP: New York Group Stole $250,000 From Popular Hudson Valley Store
Two men were arrested. Police say the two men led cops on a wild chase after stealing $250,000 from a popular store.
On Tuesday, New York State Police arrested Jarred Sweeney, 32, of Brooklyn. Sweeny was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and grand larceny, all felonies. He was arraigned in the Town of Monroe Court and released on an appearance ticket.
On October 27, 2020, at approximately 2:32 a.m., State Police from the Monroe barracks responded to an alarm at Best Buy in the town of Monroe.
While en route to Best Buy, troopers observed a grey Subaru Crosstrek with no license plates and three individuals traveling east on Larkin Drive, officials say. Troopers initiated a traffic stop.
Two passengers fled the vehicle while the remaining passengers fled the area in the vehicle. Troopers did not locate the subjects who fled the vehicle.
The operator of the vehicle complied and stopped the vehicle on SR 218. The driver, 47-year-old Edward Callegari from West Islip was charged with numerous vehicle and traffic law violations, DWAI drugs, criminal possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy, grand larceny, burglary, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, unlawful possession of radio devices, and possession of burglar tools.
He was arraigned in the Town of Monroe Court and remanded to Orange County Jail.
A search of the vehicle yielded 228 Samsung Galaxy Phones, totaling over $249,000, police say.
Members of the Troop F Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Forensics Investigation Unit, with the assistance of Federal Bureau of Investigation Major Theft Task Force, New York City Police Department, and the Best Buy Organized Retail Crime Manager were able to locate and arrest Jarred Sweeney.
The investigation revealed that Sweeney was one of the passengers in the vehicle on October 27, 2020, when he fled the scene, according to New York State Police.
