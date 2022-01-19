How much snow did your hometown get? Some parts of the Hudson Valley received over a foot of snow!

As he monitored this past weekend's storm meteorologist Ben Noll called it an "Atmospheric river-fueled snow band" or a "Snow band on steroids."

Depending on where you live the most recent snowstorm hit you with either a little or a lot of snow. We've compiled the totals from towns through the Hudson Valley and New York State. Many parts got just a few inches, but other parts of the Hudson Valley dealt with over a foot of snow. Below are snow totals, according to the National Weather Service.

1st Major Storm: How Much Snow Fell in Hudson Valley, New York?

...Albany County...

Rensselaerville 12.0 525 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

Altamont 11.0 830 AM 1/17 Facebook

4 NW Altamont 10.1 700 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS

Knox 9.3 1012 AM 1/17 WeatherNet6

2 NNW Rensselaervill 9.2 700 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS

3 SE Duanesburg 9.2 745 AM 1/17 NWS Employee

3 SSW Altamont 8.1 840 AM 1/17 CoCoRaHS

4 NNW CLARKSVILLE 7.0 722 AM 1/17 Amateur Radio

2 W Albany 6.5 940 AM 1/17 Social Media

Westmere 6.0 800 AM 1/17 Facebook

1 WNW Delmar 5.4 808 AM 1/17 Public

2 WNW Delmar 5.3 927 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

Colonie 4.5 401 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

NWS Albany 4.5 800 AM 1/17 CoCoRaHS

Albany 4.5 730 AM 1/17 NWS Albany Office

ESE Albany 4.4 745 AM 1/17 CoCoRaHS

Albany Intl AP 4.4 700 PM 1/17 ASOS

1 W Albany 4.4 745 AM 1/17 NWS Employee

Selkirk 4.3 821 AM 1/17 Twitter

Delmar 4.0 1044 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

Boght Corners 3.6 934 AM 1/17 NWS Employee

...Columbia County...

6 S Hillsdale 4.2 800 AM 1/17 CoCoRaHS

3 N Austerlitz 4.0 900 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

Germantown 3.6 526 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

N Ancramdale 2.5 700 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS

2 E Chatham 2.5 1107 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

1 SW Chatham 2.3 739 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

Taghkanic 2.2 554 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

Ancramdale 1.9 547 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

...Dutchess County...

Red Hook 4.0 915 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

2 SSE Tivoli 3.0 935 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

1 NW Poughkeepsie 3.0 730 AM 1/17 Social Media

2 SSE Poughkeepsie 2.8 519 PM 1/17 0.73 liquid equivalent.

1 WSW Poughquag 2.7 420 PM 1/17 Storm Total.

Rhinebeck 2.5 1031 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

...Fulton County...

Perth 7.8 549 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

5 ESE Broadalbin 7.0 900 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS

...Greene County...

Windham 12.0 845 AM 1/17 Still snowing

East Jewett 12.0 1015 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

Halcott Center 11.0 530 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

1 E Greenville 10.5 530 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS

Greenville Center 10.5 1228 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

Acra 10.3 248 PM 1/17 Storm Total Snowfall

Freehold 9.0 517 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

Cairo 9.0 1135 AM 1/17 WeatherNet6

3 E Freehold 7.5 530 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS

Catskill 7.0 925 AM 1/17 24 hour total.

...Hamilton County...

Indian Lake 13.0 452 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

10 SSW Speculator 11.0 700 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS

Piseco 9.0 519 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

2 WNW Hoffmeister 9.0 800 AM 1/17 CoCoRaHS

Wells 8.6 553 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

4 ENE Piseco 8.0 932 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

...Herkimer County...

2 NW Salisbury Cente 8.5 515 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS

Dolgeville 8.0 815 PM 1/17 Trained Spotter

2 SSW Salisbury 8.0 1059 AM 1/17 Still snowing.

1 NW Ilion 7.0 1230 PM 1/17 Public

1 WSW Ilion 6.3 830 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS

Herkimer 6.0 726 AM 1/17 Public

...Montgomery County...

Amsterdam 10.0 1000 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

1 NNW Amsterdam 10.0 818 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS

Fonda 9.2 451 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

2 WSW Hessville 9.1 800 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS

SE Fort Plain 8.3 600 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS

Hessville 8.0 1006 AM 1/17 WeatherNet6

1 SW Rockton 7.9 1040 AM 1/17 Estimated by picture.

1 SE Amsterdam 7.0 922 AM 1/17 Social Media

Palatine Bridge 6.0 429 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

...Rensselaer County...

Center Brunswick 3.5 1049 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

Troy 3.2 553 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

Speigletown 3.0 453 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

2 NNE Troy 3.0 700 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS

4 ESE Nassau 2.4 800 AM 1/17 CoCoRaHS

1 WNW Averill Park 2.0 800 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS

Buskirk 1.5 410 PM 1/17 Trained Spotter

...Saratoga County...

Lake Desolation 8.2 1144 AM 1/17 WeatherNet6

Galway 7.8 948 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

Ballston Spa 7.0 500 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

Ballston Lake 6.7 153 PM 1/17 Estimated by picture

Day Center 6.5 200 PM 1/17 Social Media

2 W Greenfield Cente 6.5 830 AM 1/17 CoCoRaHS

3 W Charlton 6.0 1120 AM 1/17 Social Media

Corinth 6.0 530 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

Malta 6.0 407 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

Charlton 6.0 421 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

1 S Saratoga Springs 5.8 600 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS

Saratoga Springs 5.0 754 AM 1/17 WeatherNet6

2 S Clifton Park Cen 4.9 920 AM 1/17 Retired NWS Emp.

Clifton Park 4.5 954 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

Wilton 4.4 830 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

2 NW Waterford 4.1 801 AM 1/17 CoCoRaHS

3 ESE Ballston Spa 4.0 920 AM 1/17 CoCoRaHS

Halfmoon 4.0 759 AM 1/17 Social Media

3 NNW Malta 3.8 1000 AM 1/17 CoCoRaHS

3 S Clifton Park 3.7 600 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS

...Schenectady County...

Delanson 11.0 550 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

Duanesburg 8.0 538 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

2 N Pattersonville 7.8 1100 AM 1/17 Twitter

3 SW Charlton 7.8 1111 AM 1/17 Social Media

Rotterdam 7.0 730 AM 1/17 Twitter

Glenville 7.0 448 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

1 NW Scotia 6.0 600 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS

1 SSW Aqueduct 5.2 800 AM 1/17 NWS Employee

2 ENE Schenectady 5.0 714 AM 1/17 CoCoRaHS

Niskayuna 5.0 925 AM 1/17 12 hour total.

Schenectady-GE Plot 4.8 839 AM 1/17 NWS Employee

...Schoharie County...

Gilboa 12.0 1055 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

Jefferson 11.0 518 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

Esperance 9.5 221 PM 1/17 Estimated by picture

Richmondville 8.7 458 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

Schoharie 8.0 900 AM 1/17 Co-Op Observer

Charlotteville 7.8 553 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

...Ulster County...

Accord 13.0 1048 AM 1/17 Social Media

Phoenicia 11.5 534 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

Olivebridge 10.0 601 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

Boiceville 9.0 930 AM 1/17 Social Media

2 WNW Rosendale Vill 8.4 800 AM 1/17 CoCoRaHS

Marbletown 7.5 917 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

West Hurley 7.5 817 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

5 NW Saugerties 7.3 800 AM 1/17 CoCoRaHS

New Paltz 7.0 818 AM 1/17 Light rain falling.

Saugerties 7.0 915 AM 1/17 Social Media

Woodstock 7.0 830 AM 1/17 Social Media

Rosendale 6.5 819 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

2 S Hurley 6.4 700 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS

Ulster Park 6.4 1022 AM 1/17 WeatherNet6

Highland 6.0 820 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

1 NNW Ulster Park 5.2 730 AM 1/17 CoCoRaHS

Gardiner 5.0 755 AM 1/17 Social Media

...Warren County...

Stony Creek 16.0 940 AM 1/17 Social Media

Johnsburg 13.7 334 PM 1/17 Trained Spotter

Warrensburg 8.0 730 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

2 WNW Warrensburg 7.3 800 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS

2 ENE Brant Lake 7.1 700 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS

1 N Lake George 6.5 600 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS

Queensbury 6.0 636 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

5 ESE Lake George 5.0 700 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS

Glens Falls 3.8 912 AM 1/17 As of 9am.

...Washington County...

Granville 4.0 544 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

6 WSW Pawlet 3.3 830 AM 1/17 CoCoRaHS

2 SSE Salem 3.0 600 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS

Hartford 3.0 145 PM 1/17 Trained Spotter

Hebron 3.0 703 AM 1/18 WeatherNet6

Fort Edward 2.5 840 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

Cossayuna 1.5 712 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6

