1st Major Storm: How Much Snow Fell in Hudson Valley, New York?
How much snow did your hometown get? Some parts of the Hudson Valley received over a foot of snow!
As he monitored this past weekend's storm meteorologist Ben Noll called it an "Atmospheric river-fueled snow band" or a "Snow band on steroids."
Depending on where you live the most recent snowstorm hit you with either a little or a lot of snow. We've compiled the totals from towns through the Hudson Valley and New York State. Many parts got just a few inches, but other parts of the Hudson Valley dealt with over a foot of snow. Below are snow totals, according to the National Weather Service.
...Albany County...
Rensselaerville 12.0 525 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
Altamont 11.0 830 AM 1/17 Facebook
4 NW Altamont 10.1 700 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS
Knox 9.3 1012 AM 1/17 WeatherNet6
2 NNW Rensselaervill 9.2 700 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS
3 SE Duanesburg 9.2 745 AM 1/17 NWS Employee
3 SSW Altamont 8.1 840 AM 1/17 CoCoRaHS
4 NNW CLARKSVILLE 7.0 722 AM 1/17 Amateur Radio
2 W Albany 6.5 940 AM 1/17 Social Media
Westmere 6.0 800 AM 1/17 Facebook
1 WNW Delmar 5.4 808 AM 1/17 Public
2 WNW Delmar 5.3 927 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
Colonie 4.5 401 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
NWS Albany 4.5 800 AM 1/17 CoCoRaHS
Albany 4.5 730 AM 1/17 NWS Albany Office
ESE Albany 4.4 745 AM 1/17 CoCoRaHS
Albany Intl AP 4.4 700 PM 1/17 ASOS
1 W Albany 4.4 745 AM 1/17 NWS Employee
Selkirk 4.3 821 AM 1/17 Twitter
Delmar 4.0 1044 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
Boght Corners 3.6 934 AM 1/17 NWS Employee
...Columbia County...
6 S Hillsdale 4.2 800 AM 1/17 CoCoRaHS
3 N Austerlitz 4.0 900 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
Germantown 3.6 526 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
N Ancramdale 2.5 700 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS
2 E Chatham 2.5 1107 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
1 SW Chatham 2.3 739 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
Taghkanic 2.2 554 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
Ancramdale 1.9 547 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
...Dutchess County...
Red Hook 4.0 915 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
2 SSE Tivoli 3.0 935 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
1 NW Poughkeepsie 3.0 730 AM 1/17 Social Media
2 SSE Poughkeepsie 2.8 519 PM 1/17 0.73 liquid equivalent.
1 WSW Poughquag 2.7 420 PM 1/17 Storm Total.
Rhinebeck 2.5 1031 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
...Fulton County...
Perth 7.8 549 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
5 ESE Broadalbin 7.0 900 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS
...Greene County...
Windham 12.0 845 AM 1/17 Still snowing
East Jewett 12.0 1015 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
Halcott Center 11.0 530 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
1 E Greenville 10.5 530 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS
Greenville Center 10.5 1228 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
Acra 10.3 248 PM 1/17 Storm Total Snowfall
Freehold 9.0 517 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
Cairo 9.0 1135 AM 1/17 WeatherNet6
3 E Freehold 7.5 530 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS
Catskill 7.0 925 AM 1/17 24 hour total.
...Hamilton County...
Indian Lake 13.0 452 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
10 SSW Speculator 11.0 700 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS
Piseco 9.0 519 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
2 WNW Hoffmeister 9.0 800 AM 1/17 CoCoRaHS
Wells 8.6 553 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
4 ENE Piseco 8.0 932 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
...Herkimer County...
2 NW Salisbury Cente 8.5 515 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS
Dolgeville 8.0 815 PM 1/17 Trained Spotter
2 SSW Salisbury 8.0 1059 AM 1/17 Still snowing.
1 NW Ilion 7.0 1230 PM 1/17 Public
1 WSW Ilion 6.3 830 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS
Herkimer 6.0 726 AM 1/17 Public
...Montgomery County...
Amsterdam 10.0 1000 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
1 NNW Amsterdam 10.0 818 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS
Fonda 9.2 451 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
2 WSW Hessville 9.1 800 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS
SE Fort Plain 8.3 600 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS
Hessville 8.0 1006 AM 1/17 WeatherNet6
1 SW Rockton 7.9 1040 AM 1/17 Estimated by picture.
1 SE Amsterdam 7.0 922 AM 1/17 Social Media
Palatine Bridge 6.0 429 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
...Rensselaer County...
Center Brunswick 3.5 1049 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
Troy 3.2 553 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
Speigletown 3.0 453 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
2 NNE Troy 3.0 700 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS
4 ESE Nassau 2.4 800 AM 1/17 CoCoRaHS
1 WNW Averill Park 2.0 800 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS
Buskirk 1.5 410 PM 1/17 Trained Spotter
...Saratoga County...
Lake Desolation 8.2 1144 AM 1/17 WeatherNet6
Galway 7.8 948 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
Ballston Spa 7.0 500 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
Ballston Lake 6.7 153 PM 1/17 Estimated by picture
Day Center 6.5 200 PM 1/17 Social Media
2 W Greenfield Cente 6.5 830 AM 1/17 CoCoRaHS
3 W Charlton 6.0 1120 AM 1/17 Social Media
Corinth 6.0 530 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
Malta 6.0 407 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
Charlton 6.0 421 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
1 S Saratoga Springs 5.8 600 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS
Saratoga Springs 5.0 754 AM 1/17 WeatherNet6
2 S Clifton Park Cen 4.9 920 AM 1/17 Retired NWS Emp.
Clifton Park 4.5 954 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
Wilton 4.4 830 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
2 NW Waterford 4.1 801 AM 1/17 CoCoRaHS
3 ESE Ballston Spa 4.0 920 AM 1/17 CoCoRaHS
Halfmoon 4.0 759 AM 1/17 Social Media
3 NNW Malta 3.8 1000 AM 1/17 CoCoRaHS
3 S Clifton Park 3.7 600 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS
...Schenectady County...
Delanson 11.0 550 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
Duanesburg 8.0 538 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
2 N Pattersonville 7.8 1100 AM 1/17 Twitter
3 SW Charlton 7.8 1111 AM 1/17 Social Media
Rotterdam 7.0 730 AM 1/17 Twitter
Glenville 7.0 448 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
1 NW Scotia 6.0 600 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS
1 SSW Aqueduct 5.2 800 AM 1/17 NWS Employee
2 ENE Schenectady 5.0 714 AM 1/17 CoCoRaHS
Niskayuna 5.0 925 AM 1/17 12 hour total.
Schenectady-GE Plot 4.8 839 AM 1/17 NWS Employee
...Schoharie County...
Gilboa 12.0 1055 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
Jefferson 11.0 518 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
Esperance 9.5 221 PM 1/17 Estimated by picture
Richmondville 8.7 458 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
Schoharie 8.0 900 AM 1/17 Co-Op Observer
Charlotteville 7.8 553 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
...Ulster County...
Accord 13.0 1048 AM 1/17 Social Media
Phoenicia 11.5 534 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
Olivebridge 10.0 601 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
Boiceville 9.0 930 AM 1/17 Social Media
2 WNW Rosendale Vill 8.4 800 AM 1/17 CoCoRaHS
Marbletown 7.5 917 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
West Hurley 7.5 817 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
5 NW Saugerties 7.3 800 AM 1/17 CoCoRaHS
New Paltz 7.0 818 AM 1/17 Light rain falling.
Saugerties 7.0 915 AM 1/17 Social Media
Woodstock 7.0 830 AM 1/17 Social Media
Rosendale 6.5 819 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
2 S Hurley 6.4 700 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS
Ulster Park 6.4 1022 AM 1/17 WeatherNet6
Highland 6.0 820 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
1 NNW Ulster Park 5.2 730 AM 1/17 CoCoRaHS
Gardiner 5.0 755 AM 1/17 Social Media
...Warren County...
Stony Creek 16.0 940 AM 1/17 Social Media
Johnsburg 13.7 334 PM 1/17 Trained Spotter
Warrensburg 8.0 730 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
2 WNW Warrensburg 7.3 800 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS
2 ENE Brant Lake 7.1 700 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS
1 N Lake George 6.5 600 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS
Queensbury 6.0 636 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
5 ESE Lake George 5.0 700 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS
Glens Falls 3.8 912 AM 1/17 As of 9am.
...Washington County...
Granville 4.0 544 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
6 WSW Pawlet 3.3 830 AM 1/17 CoCoRaHS
2 SSE Salem 3.0 600 AM 1/18 CoCoRaHS
Hartford 3.0 145 PM 1/17 Trained Spotter
Hebron 3.0 703 AM 1/18 WeatherNet6
Fort Edward 2.5 840 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
Cossayuna 1.5 712 PM 1/17 WeatherNet6
