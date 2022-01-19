COVID Winter Surge Not Over in New York, No Time To Celebrate

New York's COVID numbers are on a slow decline, but "we are not out of the woods yet."

On Tuesday, Hochul announced 22,312 COVID tests came back positive in the past 24 hours.

"We're seeing the number of cases and hospitalizations continue to decline, but we are not out of the woods yet with this winter surge," Hochul said. "We need to remain vigilant and continue using the tools to protect ourselves and our loved ones. That means getting vaccinated, getting boosted, getting tested, and staying home, if you're not feeling well."

We are not out of the woods yet with this winter surge

The 24 hour COVID positivity rate dropped to 12.48 percent.

"We are appearing to turn the corner on the winter surge," Hochul stated. "This is no time to spike the football, we still need to remain vigilant. So let's continue to use the tools we know will help stop the spread and keep ourselves safe: get the vaccine, get the booster, wear a mask, and stay home if you're feeling sick. Let's continue to do the right thing and we will get through this together."

The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is down about 40 percent from just one week ago, officials say. New hospital admissions have dropped 13 percent in the last week.

"I'm proud of the work New Yorkers have been putting in to keep the numbers down and protect our vulnerable loved ones," Hochul added. "While we are continuing to see promising trends, we are not through the winter surge yet and it is critical that we continue to use the tools that will help stop the spread. Our best weapon is the vaccine, so if you haven't, get your shot today and make sure you get your second dose and booster as well."

According to Hochul, 168 more New Yorkers died from COVID in the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC is now 63,553.

"We hope to close the books on this winter surge soon, so we can turn the page and open the book on our 2023 budget outlook and focus on the post-pandemic future," Hochul said. "As numbers continue to move in the right direction, we need to remain vigilant against the winter surge by getting the vaccine and boosters, continuing to use masks, and staying home if you feel sick, so we can keep our fellow New Yorkers safe. Let's not undo all of the progress we've made."

