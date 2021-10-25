Hudson Valley Woman Wins $2.5 Million on New York Lottery Scratch-Off

A woman from the Hudson Valley became a millionaire thanks to a lottery scratch-off ticket.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Amana Akter of Hudson has claimed her top prize on the New York Lottery’s $2,500,000 Make My Year scratch-off ticket.

hyejin kang

The top prize guarantees a minimum payout of $250,000 a year for 10 years.

Akter opted to take her $2,500,000 prize as a single lump-sum payment totaling $1,523,340, after required withholdings, officials say.

New York Lottery

The New York Lottery did not say where or when Akter purchased the winning ticket.

“I have a lot of dreams to fulfill,” Akter said after claiming the last top prize on the popular scratch-off.

The $2,500,000 Make My Year ticket has been retired, according to the New York Lottery. Players have until July 29, 2022, to cash any remaining prizes on the sold-out ticket. Players may check the status of any New York Lottery Scratch-off game by downloading the Game Report at nylottery.ny.gov.

New York’s scratch-off games generated $4,231,742,980 in total sales during the fiscal year 2020-2021. School districts throughout Columbia County received $6,309,724 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during the same time period, according to lottery officials.

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

Over 60 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York