Hudson Valley Woman Wins $2.5 Million on New York Lottery Scratch-Off
A woman from the Hudson Valley became a millionaire thanks to a lottery scratch-off ticket.
Amana Akter of Hudson has claimed her top prize on the New York Lottery’s $2,500,000 Make My Year scratch-off ticket.
The top prize guarantees a minimum payout of $250,000 a year for 10 years.
Akter opted to take her $2,500,000 prize as a single lump-sum payment totaling $1,523,340, after required withholdings, officials say.
The New York Lottery did not say where or when Akter purchased the winning ticket.
“I have a lot of dreams to fulfill,” Akter said after claiming the last top prize on the popular scratch-off.
The $2,500,000 Make My Year ticket has been retired, according to the New York Lottery. Players have until July 29, 2022, to cash any remaining prizes on the sold-out ticket. Players may check the status of any New York Lottery Scratch-off game by downloading the Game Report at nylottery.ny.gov.
New York’s scratch-off games generated $4,231,742,980 in total sales during the fiscal year 2020-2021. School districts throughout Columbia County received $6,309,724 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during the same time period, according to lottery officials.
