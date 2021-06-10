Hudson Valley Woman Killed in Route 17 Crash

A woman from the Hudson Valley was killed and two injured following a crash on Route 17.

On Saturday around 4:48 p.m., New York State Police at Deposit were dispatched to a one-vehicle rollover on State Route 17 near exit 84 in the Town of Sanford, near Binghampton. Troopers who arrived on the scene found the vehicle severely damaged.

Police believe a Honda Civic struck the wire guide rail on Route 17, crossed the roadway and struck the wire guide rail on the opposite side of the roadway before going off the roadway and rolling multiple times.

The rear seat passenger of the vehicle, 62-year-old Miriam Jimenez of Middletown, was located in the back of the car deceased, according to New York State Police. The driver, 23-year-old Yanluilly Fernandez and front-seat passenger 22-year-old Jaynilin M. Jimenez, both from the Bronx were transported to Wilson Hospital with undisclosed injuries. Police did not release their conditions.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. The police investigation into the crash is ongoing.

