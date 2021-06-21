Hudson Valley Town Welcomes 3 New Restaurants

It is always exciting to hear of a new business or restaurant opening. Supporting local business is key when living in the Hudson Valley. I also love sharing when new places are beginning their journey or adding onto an exciting town.

Within small villages, it seems that everyone can come together to assist, support and welcome changes. One Hudson Valley town will see three new businesses.

Montgomery, located in Orange County is already such a cute little town with a bunch of locally-owned restaurants and shops. Within the village, there is a barbershop, coffee shops, locally-owned restaurants, and boutiques. Montgomery could truly be in a Hallmark movie with all of the charm, friendly citizens and togetherness of the community.

Recently, Antonio’s Family Restaurant opened its doors. The building was previously known as in the infamous, Benson’s. Antonio's Family Restaurant has the option of eat in or take out. They offer Mexican and Italian-style meals.

To view their menu, visit here.

Secondly, Rose Mary’s Pub & Grub will be opening in Montgomery as well. The location appears to be in the old Garrison’s restaurant. Along with Benson's, Garrison's Restaurant was a popular place to be within Montgomery.

Lastly, Montgomery said goodbye to 88 Charles Street. This upscale Italian restaurant held so many memories for residents. Thankfully, another locally owned Italian restaurant that's currently in business, has taken over the location and is creating a Mediterranean spot in the same building.

*Once I find out more about these establishments, I will update the information in here.

I hope that you are as excited as I am for these locally owned businesses to make their way into Montgomery.

Cheers to supporting Hudson Valley restaurants and companies throughout 2021.

Which sounds the most appealing to you? I cannot wait to try all three. Leave your feedback below.

