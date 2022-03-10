Hudson Valley Teen Missing in New York For Second Time in Weeks

New York State Police once again asked the public for help after a Hudson Valley teen disappeared from her home.

On Wednesday, New York State Police in Dutchess County asked for help in finding a missing teen.

State Police in Dover asked for the public's help in searching for 16-year-old Jacqueline D. Pirir-Tec of Dover. She was reported missing by her family Tuesday night, March 8, police say.

New York State Police believed she may have traveled to the Bronx. It was also believed she left the house wearing a purple sweatshirt.

According to police, she's 5'5" and weighs approximately 120 pounds, with black hair and has a tattoo of a broken heart on her left cheek.

NYSP NYSP loading...

Anyone with information was asked to contact New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.

Late Wednesday, New York State Police confirmed Pirir-Tec was found.

"Jacqueline has been located (and) returned safely to her family. Thank you everyone for your help," New York State Police wrote in a press release.

NYSP NYSP loading...

More information wasn't given about the teen's disappearance. But this is the second time she's gone missing in the past few weeks.

On Wednesday, March 2, 2022, New York State Police said Jacqueline D. Pirir-Tec was reported missing by her family. She was last seen on February 25, 2022, at her Dover home.

NYSP NYSP loading...

On March 4, New York State Police confirmed Jacqueline was found "in good health and returned safely to her family."

In June 2019, Pirir-Tec was also reported missing by her family in Dover. At the time family members thought Jacqueline, then 13-years-old, was heading to 125th Street in Harlem.

NYSP NYSP loading...

Pirir-Tec was later found and returned to her family.

80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

14 Unsolved Hudson Valley Cold Cases and Mysteries Missing locals. Cold cases. Unexplained happenings. Here are 13 unsolved mysteries that took place right here in the Hudson Valley.